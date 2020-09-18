BREAKING

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87: Hollywood Pays Tribute
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg faithfully served as a Supreme Court Justice for over 25 years. She died on Friday, Sept. 18 at the age of 87 years old following a battle with cancer.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

In a statement from the Supreme Court it was confirmed the 87-year-old died on Friday, Sept. 18 from complications caused by cancer. They added that she was "surrounded by her family" at the time of her death.

According to NPR, prior to her death Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera the following statement: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Ginsburg was first appointed to the position of Supreme Court Justice in March 1993 and faithfully served the country, even as she battled cancer. In August 2019, she beat cancer for the fourth time, all the while participating in court rulings. 

That fierce determination and devotion to the law inspired the film On the Basis of Sex, in which Felicity Jones starred as the justice. The film, as well as the documentary RBG, are a depiction of Ruth's climb to the top of the U.S. Justice System, a feat that only one other woman had achieved before her. 

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

During her time on the bench, the justice became a beloved figure in the pop culture world and was given the nickname Notorious R.B.G., similar to that of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. 

Many celebrities are expressing their condolences and sadness over the loss of the liberal justice. 

Additionally, a statement from Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. read: "Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her—a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. 

