Sonya Deville is ready to make a fashion statement.

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE superstar tries on her tuxedo for the WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. This red carpet look is especially important to Deville as it allows her to be true to herself.

"This wardrobe is symbolic for me, because I do not like dresses," the Total Divas star explains in a confessional. "And I'm representing who I am and my community."

As E! readers surely know, Deville is the WWE's first-ever openly gay female wrestler. Thus, she feels it's important for fans to see her "standing there in a tuxedo publicly with my girlfriend on my arm in a beautiful gown."

"It's a little revolutionary," Deville proudly states later on.

Although the MMA fighter turned wrestler loves her new suit, it appears she is struggling to walk in the matching heels.