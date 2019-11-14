Girls' trip! As temperatures continue to drop in the States, Kylie Jenner is heating up Instagram with photos from her tropical vacation.

E! News has learned that the beauty mogul and her closest pals have traveled to Turks and Caicos for some fun in the sun. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star and her BFFs took to social media to share a series of bikini photos from their trip. In one post, Kylie can be seen striking a pose in her red hot swimwear.

"happy place," Kylie captioned the series of pics, which show palm trees in the background.

After seeing the gorgeous photos of her sister, Khloe Kardashian commented, "She strikes again."

Kylie's bestie Sofia Richie also posted several pictures from the tip on Thursday. In the social media snaps, Scott Disick's leading lady models a white cut-out bathing suit.

"Heaven," Sofia wrote alongside the Instagram photos.