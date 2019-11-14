Meet your new Golden Globes Ambassadors.

This year the task will fall to Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan. The two will be following in the footsteps of Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba, who served as 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador last year. The title changed to Golden Globe Ambassador from Miss or Mr. Golden Globe in 2018.

"For the first time in Golden Globe history, we've proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season," President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said in a statement. "Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment. We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

The Rock's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson was the first official Golden Globes Ambassador. "It was surreal," Simone told E!'s Jason Kennedy before taking on the role. "My parents told me and we were all so excited and I'm really happy that the Hollywood Foreign Press chose to make this change because it's more inclusive and it promotes equality and I feel strongly about those things and I'm so happy to represent that title."

The distinction dates back to 1962, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to profile a daughter or son of one of the industry's most respected talents to serve as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe. It has become a yearly tradition that many Hollywood stars both past and present have taken part in throughout the years.