Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are kicking off cuffing season in style.

The two fashionable stars stepped out in upstate New York to grab some groceries, which presented itself as the perfect opportunity to do a bit of PDA. Cameras were able to snap a pic of the comedian and model holding hands as they exited the supermarket. Aside from the obvious hand-holding, people noticed that the 18-year-old and 25-year-old looked positively smitten with one another.

For the low-key outing, Kaia sported a '90s-esque leather jacket, a cropped sweater and some straight-leg jeans. She accessorized with a white beanie and a black purse. Her boo went for a more casual look by wearing an Albany fire department shirt over a white t-shirt and navy blue jeans, with a classic pair of Converse.

No word yet on why the A-listers were in the suburbs of New York, but with winter coming it must be nice to escape the concrete jungle.