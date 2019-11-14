Mo'Nique Sues Netflix for Race and Gender Discrimination

Mo'nique has begun a legal battle with Netflix accusing the company of race and sex discrimination by allegedly low balling her on an offer to produce a comedy special.

In 2018, the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress and comedienne posted on Instagram a video of herself calling for boycott of Netflix for "gender bias" and "color bias." She claimed the company offered $500,000 to record a comedy special, which she said was a much smaller sum than it had offered other comics like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. On Thursday, Mo'Nique sued Netflix over her claims. The company has not responded to Mo'Nique's lawsuit or commented publicly on it.

"The offer Netflix made Mo'Nique wreaked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women," read her lawsuit, which was filed at a Los Angeles court. "Mo'Nique objected to Netflix's discriminatory pay offer, pointed out how it was discriminatory and asked Netflix to do the right thing by negotiating fair pay with her. In response, Netflix did the opposite. It dug its heels in the ground, refused to negotiate fairly and stood behind its discriminatory offer."