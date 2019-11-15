JoJo Siwa's Tour Must-Haves Prove She's Living Any Kid's Dream

by Spencer Lubitz & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 10:20 AM
Just because she lives the dream like a candy queen doesn't mean JoJo Siwa's tour is filled with sweets.
Earlier today, news broke that 50 new dates were being added to the JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. the Tour in 2020. To celebrate, E! News was able to chat with the singer and dancer to get all the scoop on her shows.
When it comes to must-haves while on the road, the 16-year-old's list may surprise you.
"On my craft rider is fruit rollups, goldfish, spray cheese, bread and peanut butter and jelly, a fruit tray, a vegetable tray with ranch, two Caesar salads, Gatorade, orange juice, diet coke and water," she shared with E! News exclusively. "There is always a different kind of chip, cookie and cupcakes. Everything else I don't really care as long as there is good food."
And we swear, the Nickelodeon star isn't picky at all. "The only Gatorade I don't like is yellow," she added. "Everything else is pretty chill."
Another must-have on the road is her signature bows. While the "Boomerang" singer has her own line of the fabulous accessories, JoJo admitted that she doesn't travel with as many as you may think.
"I wear the same bow every single day on tour. I only travel with three bows on tour," she revealed to us. "At home, I have over 3,000 but I only use three on tour."
Accessories aside, JoJo has been selling out venues across the country as she dances, sings and entertains fans of all ages. In fact, a brand-new hour-long Nickelodeon special titled JoJo Siwa DREAM Concert is scheduled to premiere November 22 at 8 p.m.
"I love my tour family. They make it fun for me. The performing wouldn't be as fun if it wasn't fun behind the scenes," she admitted. "To come off the stage and play a game of rock paper scissors…it just makes it a really fun time. We have a blast everyday."
And whether you've seen her shows multiples times or are a newbie, 2020 promises to be a big year for JoJo and her fans.
"Now that we know what it is, it is growing to a level that I don't know how," JoJo teased. "It is going to be magical."
