by Cassie Esparza | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 5:00 AM
The holiday season is the perfect time for giving—and we're not just talking about gifts!
Fashion designer Rachel Zoe has put together an exclusive Janie and Jack collection that will benefit Baby2Baby, an organization that distributes basic necessities to children living in poverty.
"I feel so fortunate for the career that I have and it is endlessly rewarding to be able to give back, especially during the holiday season," Rachel shared with E! News exclusively.
The collection features chic dresses, suits, shoes and accessories for kids—all perfectly stylish and just in time for the holiday celebrations.
And if you need some extra help getting your kids all dressed up, Rachel's got you covered. "Find out what colors and fabrics are their favorites and include them in the process so they feel in control of their look," the celebrity stylist suggested. "If they love their sparkly dress or velvet suit and feel proud about helping to select it, they won't complain about putting it on!"
With so many adorable picks, like a fabulous jumpsuit or velveteen suit (two of Rachel's favorites!), your kids will look and feel like a million dollars. "It was really important to me to have items that all children would love and feel special in," Rachel revealed to us.
This adorable shawl is perfect to complement any holiday outfit! Whether they wear it out in the snow or sitting by the fireplace, the faux fur will keep them warm and cozy!
Cheetah is obviously the trend of the year, and this metallic dress will make a stand-out for the holidays! The fur hem at the bottom adds the perfect touch of winter to the piece.
We know how difficult it can be to keep shoes on your kid, but this shiny pair of comfy loafers will stay on all night long. Plus, they'll make any holiday outfit look elegant as can be.
Put a classic twist on the holidays by dressing your kid up with this wool fedora. They'll look and feel like the classiest kid around.
This off-the-shoulder rose gold jumpsuit will be a staple for any occasion! Dress is up with the Faux Fur Shawl Cropped Jacket for extra warmth if you're headed somewhere snowy this holiday.
This classic white dress has the perfect amount of shimmery gold and will make your little one feel like a holiday princess!
These classy velvet pants will make for a staple piece in any outfit. Your kid can pair it with the matching jacket for a complete stand-out holiday look.
The best and easiest way to dress up any casual outfit is with a fancy jacket. "There is nothing cuter than a boy in a velveteen suit," Zoe shared exclusively with E! News.
A girl always needs a fashion staple—and this one just happens to double as an adorable purse! This shimmery gold accessory will be their favorite new way to travel anywhere.
Snow or sun, this adorable pair of cheetah print booties will become your kid's new favorite shoes. They'll top off any outfit this season and add an extra sparkle in their step!
