Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
It's time to get on your feet for Latin music's biggest night!
The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating everything from pop, rock to urban music tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
With three-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin joining actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega as co-hosts for the night, we already know it's going to be a real fiesta.
Tonight's Latin Grammys are also set to be bigger than ever, bringing stars like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Luis Fonsi to perform their nominated hits on stage. And as if that wasn't enough, the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 20-artist opening performance honoring the legacy of Latin music.
But before we get to the ceremony, we have to talk about all the fire looks hitting tonight's red carpet.
Check out the night's best looks below and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Univision to dance the night away!
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Clarissa Molina
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Chesca
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Victoria Kuhne
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Sofia Carson
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Rosalia
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ricky Martin
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Paz Vega
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Roselyn Sánchez
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Lena Burke
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Natalia Jimenez
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Marie Monti
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Olga Tañon
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Camilo
John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS
Dayanara Torres
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!