Jonathan Adler x H&M: 7 Glam Items to Make Your Home Happy

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 10:51 AM

You may have already heard that author, potter and design legend Jonathan Adler was teaming up with fan favorite clothing brand H&M on their first-ever colorful home collection collaboration. Well fair-weathered friends, the collection—that includes a range of bold and decorative items such as sculptures, vases, trays and boxes, and also mugs, candles, cushions and a throw are here!

In his own words, Jonathan says, "Your home should reflect you at your most eccentric, most glamorous and happiest. Don't be afraid of colors. Everyone in our company lives by these words. We believe colors can't clash. Life's too short to look back and see an endless haze of beige." Something we can all live by!

Key pieces include lacquer boxes and trays in jewel-toned geometric patterns, vases and candle holders featuring illustrations of a man and woman in black and gold on white ceramic, and a wool blanket with the words "naughty" and "nice" juxtaposed. But hurry, items are selling fast!

Here are seven of our favorites below. 

Jonathan Adler x H&M Tall Porcelain Vase

Zoosh up any corner table in your home with this art deco porcelain vase with patterned design.

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$99 H&M
Jonathan Adler x H&M Boxed 4-pack Scented Candles

Add some ambiance to any room with these four scented candles in glass holders featuring tarte, ginger, frost and spice

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$35 H&M
Jonathan Adler x H&M 2-pack Porcelain Mugs

Your morning coffee got a design upgrade with these cute AF patterned mugs in black and white.

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$35 H&M
Jonathan Adler x H&M Wooden Tray with Handles

This wooden tray with a graphic pattern and high-gloss, lacquered finish and metal handles will add some whimsy to any coffee table. Also available in teal.

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$50 H&M
Jonathan Adler x H&M Hand-embroidered Cushion Cover

This embroidered and beaded one-of-a-kind throw pillow will put a smile on your face every time you see it. Also available in a second design!

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$50 H&M
Jonathan Adler x H&M Jacquard-knit Wool Throw

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Why not wrap yourself up in both with this exclusive throw!

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$199 H&M
Jonathan Adler x H&M Tasseled Porcelain Decoration

Spruce up any room with this colorful evil eye tasseled porcelain decoration. Also available in two other bright and bold designs.

Jonathan Adler x H&amp;M
$13 H&M

Check out the entire Jonathan Adler x H&M Home collection!

