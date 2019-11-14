Nikki Reed Explains Why She's So "Fulfilled" in Family and Business

Like so many parents can relate to, sleep is very rare for Nikki Reed.

Between raising her two-year-old daughter with Ian Somerhalder and working on various projects, the Hollywood actress finds her calendar jam-packed day after day.

But while stepping out to celebrate the new fashion and lifestyle brand UpWest, the proud mom said she is so fulfilled.

"I talk a lot about balance—not because I'm an expert, but I'm also striving for that. I have my own company that I birthed at the same time that I birthed my actual baby. So I'm raising two things at the same time," Nikki told E! News exclusively at The Arlo Soho. "So there's a lot of balancing in the household and that's something a lot of new moms strive for. It's doable but there's a conscious approach to it. I also think taking the time for yourself is so important. Sometimes, it's important to take a step back from all of it and find a second of quiet because that's when all the good ideas come in."