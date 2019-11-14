How Charlize Theron Is Teaching Her Kids to Give Back

Charlize Theron knows the importance of giving back, and she's teaching it to her kids.

The mother of Jackson Theron, 7, and August Theron, 4, told E! News at a fundraising event supporting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Tuesday that acts of service are a regular occurrence in her house.

"I make a real point that very often we go and do something that is about service of others," she shared. The Bombshell star then noted that practicing what you preach is what makes a life lesson stick. "When you put action to the words, the thing that you want your kids to learn, it's helpful," she said.

While the superstar famously keeps the lives of her children (whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively) private, Theron did reveal they love helping four-legged friends the most. As she divulged, "My kids love animals, and so they do a lot of volunteering at animal shelters. They clean up at shelters and things like that."

To put things simply, "We just try!" she added. "We just try to be of good service to our community."