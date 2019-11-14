Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf Bond Over "Weird" Child Actor Past

Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf's days as child actors impacted their lives in more ways than one.

The stars, who got their start in Hollywood at a very young age, are bonding over shared insecurities in a candid new interview for Variety's Actors on Actors segment. In the sit-down interview, released on Thursday, Stewart and LaBeouf talk to each other about growing up in the spotlight and how that impacted who they are today.

"When I was a kid...I was extremely shy and not somebody who you would think would want to be an actor," Stewart told LaBeouf. "I don't know how you were as a little kid, 'cause we both did that and that's a weird thing to have in common, but I definitely had to like...I had to do dig...I was a masochist...so I think I'm really talkative now, I'm f--kin' killin' it. I talk to f--kin' everyone now."

Though Stewart launched to fame at the age of 18 with Twilight, she had actually been consistently working in the business for many years prior to that. Meanwhile, LaBeouf became a household name on Disney's Even Stevens.