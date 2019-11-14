Yes, January Jones Has a Hilarious History With Mullets

Long before Billie Eilish was accidentally rocking a mullet, there was January Jones.

On Wednesday night, the Mad Men alum took a hilarious trip down memory lane in honor of her history of mullets. "This begins my hair advice phase of Insta," the Golden Globe nominee told her nearly 900,000 Instagram followers.

With that, the actress began posting childhood photos of herself with various versions of the infamous haircut, known for its short length at the front and sides and longer length at the back. Jones' captions for the snaps were equally entertaining.

"Soft spikes. This is what happens when you go in the pool at a holiday inn and forget you don't have your DEP gel with you," she wrote of one photo of herself as a young girl. "Not nice that it was captured."

The star wasn't the only one to make fun of her childhood styles.