We Stan: Why John Legend Was the Perfect Choice for Sexiest Man Alive

Score one for all the nerds.

Well, all the nerds who are also musical geniuses with a smooth baritone, a muscular build and a supermodel wife who is as witty as she is gorgeous. Man, those guys almost never catch a break.

We kid. But when you get past his admittedly dorky roots—a factor that ultimately just makes him more endearing—John Legend is a fairly obvious choice for People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Forget that he's long since grown into his Urkel-esque persona. The 2019 woman wants her a guy that is woke enough to ban R. Kelly tunes from his home and champion a female president. She needs someone that can serve as her biggest cheerleader and an unending well of support for their children. And if he wants to pen her a song in which he praises "your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections" that's just the ribbon on the whole sexiest man package.

So allow us to join Chrissy Teigen in dismissing anyone who dare suggest Legend is anything if not an inspired choice for this annual honor (who actually needs a guy to throw her over his shoulder?) and count the reasons we stan.