Survivor contestant Kellee Kim found herself in a situation all too familiar to women. On the reality show, Kellee expressed her uncomfortableness with the way Dan Spilo was touching her and invading her personal space.

This isn't just one person," Kellee said in a Survivor confessional. "It's a pattern. It takes five people to be like, ‘Man, the way I'm feeling about this is actually real. It's not in my head. I'm not overreacting to it.' He's literally done these things to five different women in this game. That sucks. That totally, totally sucks."

In a Survivor rarity, Island of the Idols producers broke the fourth wall while interviewing Kellee about the situation.