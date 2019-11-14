Hi, Grandpa!

As has become customary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan Marklehonored another royal family member's birthday with a touching photo. This time, the birthday wishes were for Harry's dad, Prince Charles, who turned 71 years old on Thursday.

For the big day, Harry and Meghan shared an ultra sweet snap taken by Chris Allerton of the Prince of Wales with his younger son and his newborn grandson, Archie Harrison. Fortunately for royal fans, it was a never-before-seen picture to the public from the baby's christening back in July. In the black and white photo, Charles and Harry look adoringly at the newest member of the royal family.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" the caption fittingly read.