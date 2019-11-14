Ciara to Host 2019 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ciara, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ciara is one, two stepping up to host the 2019 American Music Awards!

On Thursday, dick clark productions and ABC announced that the singer will be hosting the the 47th annual AMAs on Nov. 24, promising an evening of incredible music and unforgettable performances. Ciara is no stranger to the AMAs stage. Back in 2018, the two-time AMAs nominee delivered an electric performance of her hit songs "Level Up" and "Dose," marking the R&B singer's first AMAs performance since 2005.

In addition to naming its 2019 host, the AMAs also revealed that another performer has been added to the show's star-studded line-up. Kesha will be taking the AMAs stage alongside Big Freedia to perform their new single "Raising Hell." This will be the "Praying" singer's first time back on the AMAs stage since 2013, where she performed her duet "Timber" with Pitbull.

Other 2019 AMAs performers include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, who will be performing a medley of her greatest hits.

Watch

Will Ciara and Russell Wilson Have a Third Kid?

Also on the roster is 2019 AMAs' Artist of the Decade Award recipient Taylor Swift. The 29-year-old will receive the coveted award and is also up for five other awards. In fact, it might even be a record-breaking night for Swift. The 23-time AMAs winner has the chance to break Michael Jackson's record for most wins. The "Thriller" singer had 24 wins. 

But Swifties know that the "Lover" singer is no stranger to breaking AMAs records. Last year, she made history for being a female artist with the most AMAs wins, surpassing Whitney Houston

Joining Swift in the most-nominated category this year is Post Malone with seven AMAs nominations. Close behind him are Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, who both scored six nominations. Tied with Swift is "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X with five nominations. 

We can't wait to see who wins! See the complete list of nominees here.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ciara , American Music Awards , Awards , Shows , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.