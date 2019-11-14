Why Nick Jonas Is Against A Jonas Brothers Reality Show

Reality TV is not Nick Jonas' cup of tea.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Thursday, the singer told host Kelly Clarkson that, despite the staggering number of celebrities in their family, a reality show is not on their bucket list.

"I will say, you have, like, the most famous family ever," Kelly accurately pointed out. Fans of the Jo Bros, of course, know this to be true, given Nick's opulent 2018 wedding with Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's equally high-profile 2019 nuptials.

Given the star quality of their family, Kelly suggested they add another money-making endeavor to their repertoire. "Y'all should have—you shouldn't, but you should—have a reality show," she said. "I just want to see it. I want to watch the dynamic of all those famous people in one family."

A cute idea, no doubt, but Nick wasn't feeling it. As he quipped, "I think the band might break up again if we had a reality show."