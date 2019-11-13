Alicia Keys to Return as Host of the 2020 Grammys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, Inc.

She's baaackAlicia Keys is officially hosting the 2020 Grammys. 

After wowing the crowd during last year's Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter will emcee the star-studded ceremony for a second time. 

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys said in a statement, peThe Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan spoke to Alicia's undeniable talent, sharing, "From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host."

Photos

Grammys 2019: Candid Moments

The 2020 Grammys take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Nominees will be announced on Nov. 20. 

Alicia, who has won 15 Grammys throughout her career, is now the third woman to host the telecast more than once behind Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell.

It's safe to say awards season is officially in full swing, and we can't wait to see Alicia shine once again!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Alicia Keys , Music , 2019 Grammys , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.