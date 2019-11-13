Alicia Keys to Return as Host of the 2020 Grammys

She's baaack! Alicia Keys is officially hosting the 2020 Grammys.

After wowing the crowd during last year's Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter will emcee the star-studded ceremony for a second time.

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan spoke to Alicia's undeniable talent, sharing, "From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host."