Halsey and Lady Antebellum Just Gave Us the Most Unexpected CMA Awards Duet of the Night

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 7:13 PM

Lady Antebellum, Halsey, 2019 CMA Awards

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

We're officially blown away by Halsey and Lady Antebellum's unexpected duet tonight at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

The country music group and the 25-year-old singer took to the stage to perform the country/pop mashup we didn't know we needed. Performing a flawless rendition of the group's "What If I Never Get Over You" and the pop singer's "Graveyard," the foursome left everyone's jaws on the floor. 

Now we can't help but wonder if the singer and the country music group will head over to the recording studio after the night is over... because we need more from where that came from! 

CMAs viewers and fans took to social media to share their love for one of the best performances of the night. 

One Twitter user said it best: "Listening to Lady Antebellum and Halsey singing together is probably the best way to clear the ugly out of any day."

"Lady Antebellum and Halsey. You could try to find a better pairing but you could fail miserably. That was perfection. #CMAs2019," one Twitter user said

