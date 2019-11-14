Somebody Finally Remembers Who Hope Is in Legacies Sneak Peek

Finally!!

After four episodes of Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) operating basically on her own in a world where no one remembers she even exists, she's finally got herself an ally in the form of one Lizzie Saltzman, and we've got your first look at their "reunion."

"Hope Andrea Mikaelson!" Lizzie says to a shocked hope. "It's official. I remember everything. When I woke up from that spell Josie blasted me with, you popped into my messed up brain like an acid flashback."

Hope's pretty psyched and goes in for a hug, but Lizzie's got bigger fish to fry in the form of Landon and Josie, who apparently have a big night planned.

Watch the clip above!