Jennifer Nettlesis giving people something to talk about.

The Sugarlandsinger is making quite the entrance on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet by incorporating a few controversial elements in her ensemble: she's sporting white after Labor Day, wearing a cape over a pantsuit and she's calling country music radio out on their sexism. Normally, combinations like these would draw looks of disdain but if loving this boundary-pushing look is wrong, we don't want to be right.

It seems most people on the record carpet would agree, since social media is positively buzzing about the sheer look of joy on Jennifer's face as she spreads out the cape, which reads "play our f*@#!n records please & thank you." On her back, the cape also features the saying "equal play" and a drawing of a woman. Talk about making a fashion statement!

It's unclear who the genius designer is that created the work of art, but they deserve much acclaim.