John Shearer/WireImage
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 3:52 PM
John Shearer/WireImage
Jennifer Nettlesis giving people something to talk about.
The Sugarlandsinger is making quite the entrance on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet by incorporating a few controversial elements in her ensemble: she's sporting white after Labor Day, wearing a cape over a pantsuit and she's calling country music radio out on their sexism. Normally, combinations like these would draw looks of disdain but if loving this boundary-pushing look is wrong, we don't want to be right.
It seems most people on the record carpet would agree, since social media is positively buzzing about the sheer look of joy on Jennifer's face as she spreads out the cape, which reads "play our f*@#!n records please & thank you." On her back, the cape also features the saying "equal play" and a drawing of a woman. Talk about making a fashion statement!
It's unclear who the genius designer is that created the work of art, but they deserve much acclaim.
She and her Sugarland band members will be opening tonight's show, which is hosted by Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwoodand Dolly Parton.
As a whole, this show is expected to be a historical one, largely because of it's focus on female artists. This seems to be in response to the obvious outrage over the treatment of women in the country music community, if Jennifer's dress didn't make that clear enough.
It also is the first time that Carrie Underwood will not be joined by Brad Paisley, but Reba and Dolly more than make up for his absence onstage.
To see who takes home the awards at tonight's show in live time, check out our winners list here!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?