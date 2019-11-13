See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards

It's time for the 2019 CMA Awards!

Stars are beginning to arrive at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, which will honor the artists dominating country music over the last year. But, before the winners are announced, stars are hitting the red carpet to show of their award show style. Celeb couples like Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who recently announced their pregnancy news, are making the award show a date night tonight.

Morris, who is set to perform during the ceremony, shared her exciting baby news with the world in late October.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," the singer wrote on social media. "See you in 2020, little one."

For the CMAs red carpet, Morris picked a gorgeous baby blue (in honor of her son) gown.