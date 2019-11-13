Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are giving the fans everything they want and more.

Fans are getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at the 2019 CMA Awards and it's all thanks to the newlyweds. The country music star and his wife are sharing all of the fun and candid moments with E! News so that everyone can experience the annual show for themselves.

This will be their second red carpet appearance since getting married on Oct. 25 in a "secret garden" themed ceremony in Nashville. Since then, they haven't had the chance to go on their honeymoon, but the pair opted to postpone their wedding until Chris is done with his tour.

Until then, the celebs are passing time by sharing their newlywed bliss on social media. At tonight's show, the beloved duo kicked off the steady stream of content by taking their fans on their journey to the red carpet.