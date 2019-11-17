Good grandmas can't pick favorites. But what about birthday parties?

Kris Jenner was briefly tasked with navigating the Sophie's choice of weekend plans during Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which saw her oldest daughters feuding over thematic hors d'oeuvres for North West and Penelope Disick's upcoming b-day celebration.

The sugary-sweet shindig (an interactive Candyland-inspired dream world brought to life in Kourtney Kardashian's backyard, with festive decor and treats to boot, per the birthday girls' request) looked picture perfect in photos and videos shared to social media last June. But the preparatory work was messier, and not at all due to Sharon Sacks' event-planning expertise.

"I'm having my own party," Kim Kardashian announced midway through this week's episode and just days before the kids' soiree—originally dreamed up as a shared birthday bash for both North and Penelope—was set to take place.