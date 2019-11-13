Only Jennifer Aniston Could Make Walking Her Dog Look This Chic

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 2:24 PM

Girl's best friend!

Jennifer Aniston just proved she's the most stylish dog walker ever in her latest Instagram snap. The Morning Show actress, who joined the social media platform last month, shared a chic post with her pup Clyde on Wednesday afternoon.

"Girl's best friend... bring Clyde to work day," Aniston captioned two photos, one of which shows her walking Clyde in what appears to be sunny California.

Aniston also shared a selfie with Clyde during their day out together. For the outing with her pal Clyde, Aniston donned a pretty floral mini dress, nude heels, sunglasses and Jennifer Meyer hoop earrings.

And fans are clearly loving the post, because it already has over 2 million "likes" on Instagram in an hour. The social media post has also received some love from Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux, who left a sweet comment after seeing Aniston's pictures.

"Clydeooooo!!!" Theroux wrote, adding the paw print and heart emojis.

Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Friends in Iconic PCAs Speech

In just a month, Aniston has become a social media maven. Remember when she literally broke Instagram when she joined the platform in October? Talk about a memorable debut!

It was just days ago that Aniston was honored at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, receiving the Icon Award during the ceremony.

"As actors, we don't do this for the critics of for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money," Aniston joked as the crowd laughed. "No! I'm kidding! We do it for you guys, seriously, we really do. None of us could do what we do if it was not without all of you."

"And you have all been so good to me over the years," Aniston continued. "Thank you for being on this journey with me. I love you guys."

