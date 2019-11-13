In witches we trust?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Freeform's new witchy drama, Motherland: Fort Salem, and it's safe to say this isn't your father's American history.

Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for the United Sates, the series follows three young women who go from basic training (combat magic, naturally) into their early deployment.

In the world of Motherland: Fort Salem, the traditional gender roles are flipped, and women have the power, are on the front lines and facing down all manners of threats.