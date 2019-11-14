Why Are All Your Favorite Stars Giving Out Their Phone Numbers?

It started with a simple tweet from Ashton Kutcher.

"I miss having a real connection w/real people," he wrote back in January on the social media platform. "My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world."

And then he did something that, for a celebrity with an 18 million person following, seemed truly unthinkable: He shared a working 10-digit phone number wherein one could actually text him.

(Oh, and about the curious capitalization in his tweet—well, it'll make perfect sense in just a minute.)

Kutcher may have been the first to offer his fans an allegedly direct line of communication, but as the year has progressed, he's far from the only one to enter into this brave new world. Celebrities as varied as Jennifer Lopez, the Jonas Brothers, Kerry Washington, Diddy, Mark Cuban, Lele Pons and Jake Paul have followed suit, asking their fans to text them.

But what happens once they do? And why the sudden proliferation of these public phone numbers?