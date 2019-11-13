Allison Holker is a mother of three, and she's rightfully proud of it!

On Tuesday night, the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared an update with fans after giving birth to her and husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' third child—a baby girl named Zaia. Posting a bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram, the dancer showed off her postpartum body as a means of celebrating women.

"A week post baby!" she captioned the post. "So impressed with what the body can do and handle. All women are SUPERHEROS!! Love your body, it's incredible!!! #postbaby #postpartum #body #love #appreciation #woman #womenstrong #strong #powerful." Indeed!

The Boss family—which also includes 11-year-old Weslie Fowler and 3-year-old Maddox Laurel Boss—made this entire pregnancy journey a happily public one. The proud parents announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Instagram on Nov. 6, debuting their baby girl to the world. "ZAIA BOSS," the 31-year-old wrote in her caption. "9 lbs 3 oz. 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel."