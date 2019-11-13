Things are about to get Moody this holiday season Fox. E! News has your first look at The Moodys, a new comedy event series starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins that will make your family look tame.

The half-hour comedy series, based on the Australian property A Moody Christmas, follows the Moodys, a dysfunctional family of five as they gather in Chicago for the holidays. Along with each family member comes all their eccentricities, complications and secrets.

Leary, who fans know from Rescue Me and Animal Kingdom, stars as Sean Sr., Perkins as Ann, Francois Arnaud as Dan, the "creative one," Chelsea Frei as Bridget, the "overachiever," and Jay Baruchel as Sean Jr., the eldest child and the "screw-up" who still lives at home with his parents.