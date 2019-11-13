by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 8:06 AM
Jason Kennedy and Julia Roberts' friendship is something special.
"Oh my gosh, we've had the best memories," the E! News co-host remembers in this sentimental clip from Tuesday's show.
Since the popular pop culture program will transition out of its evening broadcast after this week—E! News shifts to mornings in New York in 2020—Jason and fellow co-host Giuliana Rancic are revisiting standout moments from the series' past years. And, of course, celebrating the folks they've met and friendships they've developed along the way (for a similarly celeb-studded walk down memory lane, check out Monday's compilation video featuring Giuliana and George Clooney). So, let's dive in, shall we?
"[Roberts] gives me relationship advice," Jason relays, as the clip segues into a mash-up of interview footage stretching back to 2006. Funnily enough, it seems Julia has been inquiring about the E! personality's relationship status for the better part of a decade.
"Do you have a girlfriend?" asks the Homecoming actor during a sit-down with Jason and Bradley Cooper in 2010.
"I'm totally single right now," Jason tells her, to which Julia shoots back playfully, "It must have ended very badly. Did she drop you like a hot potato?"
Roberts continued to check in with Kennedy about the state of his romantic life during subsequent work meet-ups in the years that followed. By 2018, Jason was happily married to wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and thanking Julia for her love-related wisdom.
"The last time we sat down you said, 'Always say hello, hug your spouse when you walk in the door, and don't forget that,'" he says during a taped interview from last year. "And that's the first thing I do. I still think about you when I hug my wife, which is a little weird."
See Jason and Julia's friendship blossom in the compilation video above!
