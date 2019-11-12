Kevin Hartis speaking out about the horrific car crash that nearly took his life.

It's been just over two months since the Jumanji star was in a car crash on Labor Day weekend and the star appears to be the same man that he was before. But mentally, the star says he is a "different" person.

On his SiriusXM radio show, Laugh Out Loud, the 40-year-old says that the accident was a life "altering" event. "For me, I'm a different version of myself… This ain't got nothing to do about going to church… It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You're more present," he explains. "More aware… It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality."

And it wasn't just the car crash that had this effect on him. He reveals the recovery process in itself was "humbling" for him, especially the times when he required the help of wife Eniko Hart in the bathroom. "I could not f--ing move. I could not wipe my ass… I literally I couldn't do none of that."