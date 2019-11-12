by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 6:24 PM
Malika Haqq opens up about her pregnancy being the "greatest blessing."
On Side by Side with Malika and Khadijah Haqq on Facebook Watch, the twin sisters talked about Malika's first pregnancy, what she can expect from motherhood and how excited she is to welcome her first child.
"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," Malika said while holding back tears.
To which her sister replied, "It is, it's the best thing ever. The best is yet to come."
It could have been because she had her sister next to her, but so far this is the most Malika has opened up about her pregnancy. The 36-year-old even revealed that before getting pregnant, she froze her eggs because she didn't know when she would become a mother.
"Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use," Malika said. "I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary."
"It's funny how you plan and then life happens," Malika added.
Ironically, Malika also revealed that she became pregnant exactly a year after she decided to freeze her eggs. "Can't get that freezer money back," she joked.
Last week, Malika also took to Instagram to share that she was expecting a baby boy. The announcement came a little over a month after the Khloe Kardashians BFF, who appears regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, first announced her pregnancy.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" Malika wrote back in September on social media. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."
Malika, who is due in March, also asked her sister during their Facebook Watch show for advice on motherhood for when her little one arrives.
"I was just me and now I have this little person that's taken over my body, that will eventually take over my life, how did you handle that?" she asks Khadijah.
Her sister answered: "The old you kind of goes away but you gotta let her trickle back in once in a while but you just become... now you're going to have a little buddy with you all the time."
Further, Malika's sister gave her five golden rules to follow after her baby boy arrives: "rest as much as you can, eat and take care of yourself, drink wine (but not while pregnant!), let the help... help, do it again" (aka have another baby!).
Guess we'll just have to wait for her baby boy to arrive until Malika decides where she's ready for baby no. 2!
