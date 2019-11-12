This Is Us Has Us (and Randall) Very Worried About Rebecca

Ever since we found out what happens in the future at the end of season three of This Is Us, we've been watching Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) like a hawk.

She appeared to have been seriously suffering from Alzheimer's in that flash forward and was unable to recognize Randall, so we've been anxiously awaiting signs of what was to come. Tonight, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) started to see those signs. She was losing her phone, forgetting he was a councilman and not a congressman, and then when he pointed these issues out and asked if she'd seen a doctor, she got really mad at him, all beginning indicators of dementia.

That flash forward doesn't come for another 12 years, but this is going to be a tough 12 years.

In flashback, we saw that Randall's been taking care of Rebecca for a long time. After Jack died, he helped her get a job she was about to lose out on because she didn't know the software.