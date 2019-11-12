Go Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's $3.5 Million Calabasas Condo

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 4:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Want to live like Kim Kardashianand Kanye West? Well, you're in luck, because their $3.5 million Calabasas condo is up for grabs.

The A-list pair have listed the 2,260 sq. ft. condo in downtown Calabasas after just two years of owning it. Perhaps this is because the duo primarily used it as an office space for their business, which continues to expand with fragrances, beauty lines and even shape-wear.

Since the space functioned mainly as an office, the listing photos don't offer much to see beyond the main living space. However, one glimpse at the 3-bed, 4-bath listing is more than enough to recognize the minimalistic style the Kardashian-Wests are fond of. To achieve this look, Kim said she styled the office with furniture from Belgian designer Vincent Van Duysen.

The only differences between Kim's home and her office is the designer she worked with and the darker color scheme. This makes the office stand in contrast to what Kim calls the "minimal monastery" that their family of six currently resides in.

Watch

Kim Kardashian West's Evolving Style Over the Years

To see how Kim's office space differs from her Hidden Hills compound, check out the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Condo

Compass

Function Meets Fashion

The board room has never looked so chic. So chic, in fact, it made a brief appearance in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Condo

Compass

Open Concept

Furnishing an office with Vincent Van Duysen furniture costs a pretty penny.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Condo

Compass

Minimalist Vibes

This picture just barely shows off one of the many outdoor living spaces in the space.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Condo

Compass

Take a Seat

The office is just miles from Kim and Ye's Hidden Hills compound.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Condo

Compass

Sleek Design

There is more than enough counter top space, plus there are high-end Gaggenau and SubZero appliances.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Condo

Compass

Not Your Average Kitchen

Purchasing this 3-bedroom condo means getting full access to the pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and outdoor grill.

Article continues below

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Real Estate , Celebrities , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.