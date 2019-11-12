What does it take to become a Real Housewives legend? Expert shade delivery? The ability to manufacture and deliver the tea? A biting wit? Just being real? Bravo's reality juggernaut has gifted viewers with more than 100 Real Housewives stars across cities all over America, and some, well, some are just better at being a Real Housewife than others.

For every long-running Housewife, like Vicki Gunvalson, there's a Carlton Gebbia, a one-and-done Real Housewives cast member. But each Housewife has given viewers a little something through their travels, whether it's an iconic line, a beloved reaction GIF or a lesson on what not to do.