There are some things Miranda Lambert will never get used to.

As she shared in a new interview with Health, the disadvantages of public life are among them. They came to mind when Lambert reflected on her 2015 divorce from Blake Sheltonand the media attention it drew, simultaneously casting a shadow over her music.

"When everyone's worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, 'Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!'" she told the magazine. "But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I'm never gonna get used to the public eye in that way."

Four years later, Lambert is very much still in the business, having just released her seventh studio album, Wildcard. And, while Shelton has since moved on to a longtime relationship with Gwen Stefani, the "Tin Man" singer found wedded bliss with Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year when they tied the knot in January and then kept the news a secret until the next month. Their whirlwind marriage surprised fans, considering she had not mentioned their romance publicly before the news of their nuptials.