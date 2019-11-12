New phone, who's this?

Kerry Washington has revealed that she receives texts that are meant for Kanye West! During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, the Scandal actress explained that she and the "Follow God" rapper share some mutual friends, and those pals tend to mix up the stars in their phones.

"We are friendly," Kerry told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We have a lot of friends in common. We're not really friends, but we have a lot of friends in common. And, actually, about once a year…I think a lot of people have us programmed in their phones as KW. So, I'll get a text, like once a year where I'm like, 'That is not for me.'"

Despite only being an acquaintance to the rapper, Kerry scored a mention in his 2018 song "All Mine"—which Jimmy graciously read some bars from.

"If I pull up with a Kerry Washington / That's gon' be an enormous scandal," the late-night host said, realizing that his delivery wasn't as good as Kanye's. "Why does it sound so bad when I say it?"