by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 9:26 AM
We've all wanted to snap a pic with our favorite celebrities, but fans at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards actually had that dream come true!
Before stars like Zendayaand Cole Sprouse took the stage to accept their awards, they had hit the red carpet, which included a unique fan walk experience.
Fans flanked each side of a runway that the stars walked down on their way into the show. Some stars strutted their stuff down the center and headed straight in, such as The Animal Star of 2019 Doug the Pug, but many also took the time to take selfies and shake hands with their superfans!
Jacob Tremblay, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Brown, Katherine McNamara, Sprouse and Zendaya posed with fans for photos as they made their way toward the show.
Terry Crewsgave fans a show on the carpet, too, when he danced his way across the fan walk.
Attendees also went wild when Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner hit the carpet together. The famous family smiled, waved and snapped a few selfies with fans before heading into the PCAs, where they ended up winning The Reality Show of 2019.
We loved seeing all the stars interact with their fans. After all, the People's Choice Awards is the show where fans decide who goes home a winner!
You can still relive the show, too! The full show is available online for you to watch your favorite performances and wins all over again.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?