The Reynolds sure know how to have a date night!

On Monday, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively enjoyed a night out on the town together. Joining the duo were the members of the Steven Page Trio, a Canadian musical band made up of Steven Page, Kevin Fox and Craig Northey.

The new parents caught the band's show at NYC's City Vineyard and posed for the picture outside of its stunning riverfront location. The Deadpool actor shared a picture of himself, Blake and the band to his Instagram Story, writing, "Beautiful night with the Steven Page Trio."

Steven even gave Ryan and Blake a shout-out on his ‘Gram. "Just hanging with some awesome people backstage," the frontman wrote on his Story. "So glad you could come to the show."

The fan-favorite couple seem to always have the most fun date nights. Just last month, the longtime loves hit up TAK Room in Hudson Yards, another NYC hot spot known for its live music. Keeping his tradition of documenting their romantic evenings, Ryan posted a selfie of himself and Blake enjoying themselves on Instagram.