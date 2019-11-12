Daisy Ridley Responds to Rumors She's Engaged to Tom Bateman

In a galaxy far, far away, Daisy Ridleywill dish all the details on her personal life. But, on here on Earth, we'll have to settle for a little less.

Back in June, the Star Wars actress sparked rumors she was engaged to Tom Bateman after she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on that finger. (The notoriously private duo reportedly first met while filming 2017's Murder on the Orient Express.) And now, she's responding to those rumors.

"The thing is, I've never talked about my personal life," she admitted during her Marie Claire cover interview . "So I won't talk about it now. I'm so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there's one thing I don't want to talk about…"

And, in case you were wondering, yes, she's still wearing that eyebrow-raising bling. "It's a really nice ring that I wear," she admitted. "It's the first time I've publicly been asked this one."