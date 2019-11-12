They've been through so much together, but can The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador weather the Kelly Dodd storm?

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Shannon and Tamra meet to discuss the seeds of doubt and gossip that have been planted throughout their friend group. During the previous episode, Kelly alleged Tamra was a snake and had been teeing up divisions between the ladies, including talking about Shannon behind her back. Shannon was shaken by what Kelly told her, and said she'd take the conversation directly to Tamra. And here we are.

"How are you?" Shannon asks.

"Horrible. Thanks for asking," Tamra says.

"What's going on?" Shannon asks.