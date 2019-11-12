Only Charlize Theron Can Look This Good While In the Bathroom

Charlize Theron can make anything look good.

Don't believe us? Take her latest Instagram for example. The Bombshell star proved that she can work any angle with a glamorous shot of herself…on the toilet. Sporting an elegant white feathery dress from Givenchy and holding a champagne flute, Charlize struck a pose for the camera, captioning the photo, "Mondays amirite?"

So, what's the occasion for such a look? Charlize attended Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Monday, where she was named one of Glamour's 2019 Woman of the Year honorees. For this year's ceremony, the publication celebrated fearless female leaders, trailblazers and rule-breakers who continue to shatter glass ceilings.

Charlize was honored alongside Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, filmmakerAva DuVernay, teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, novelist Margaret Atwood, fashion designer Tory Burch and the empowering women of RAICES, an organization that protects the rights of immigrants and refugees.