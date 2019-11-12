We see you, Prince William!

It's rare to see the Duke of Cambridge and his famous wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, share any public displays of affection while out and about during their frequent royal engagements. However, if you pay close attention, sometimes you can spot a very quick moment between the typically physically reserved royals. Such was the case on Tuesday as the parents of three arrived to the Troubadour White City Theater in London in honor of Shout's crisis volunteers, who operate the program's 24/7 crisis text service.

Donning ruby trousers by Joseph with a plaid Smythe blazer and suede black pumps, Middleton was expectedly chicly dressed for the occasion alongside William, who sported a traditional suit and tie. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, as the two shook hands with volunteers, The Daily Mail's Royal Correspondent Rebecca English captured William quickly patting his beloved wife on the back. Aw!