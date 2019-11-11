Lamar Odom Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Lamar Odom is ready to be off-the-market, y'all!
The 40-year-old professional athlete and reality TV star shared the exciting news that he's engaged to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. "Introducing my new fiancé," he captioned his sweet Instagram post on Monday night, alongside a snapshot of his boo showing off her massive diamond ring. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"
And it looks like the personal trainer was just as eager to announce the special news, because it didn't take long for her to gush over her engagement. "I SAID YES!!!!!," she enthusiastically wrote on the 'gram. Luckily for romantics, Sabrina proudly displayed her blinding oval-shaped ring with close-up images and a video.
"SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU," Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Parr's post. "LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION."
As of now, Lamar is keeping quiet on how he popped the big question to his fiancée. But fingers crossed the two lovebirds give their followers more insight into their romantic proposal.
The duo made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019, the same month they began fueling dating rumors. And while their romance is still in the early stages, it's clear their connection is strong.
Just last month, Odom swooned over the health and life coach.
"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel [every day]," he shared on Instagram in October, alongside a picture of him kissing his boo. "Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman."
Fans of the professional athlete will recall that he was previously married to Khloe Kardashian. The former couple married in 2009, but in 2013, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce.
However, in 2015, the Good American designer hit the pause button on the divorce after Lamar overdosed on drugs.
A year later, though, Khloe filed for divorce a second time and they finalized it that same year. The two are still on good terms, and the E! personality even congratulated the 40-year-old star on the recent release of his candid memoir, Darkness to Light.
Despite Lamar's past relationship with Khloe, it looks like he's ready to be a married man again.
Cheers to Sabrina and Lamar on this exciting new chapter!
