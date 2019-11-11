Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Welcome Their First Child After Miscarriage

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 1:03 PM

Lauren Swanson, Josiah Duggar

duggarfamily.com

Meet the newest addition to the Duggar family! 

Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren Duggar welcomed their sweet miracle baby and first child together on Friday, Nov. 8. 

According to Us Weekly, the two parents named their newborn, Bella Milagro, which means "beautiful miracle." The couple also told Us Weekly that, "After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived. when we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can't believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name [...] Today we are basking in God's goodness!" 

The arrival of Bella Milagro—who was born 6 pounds and 5 ounces, measuring 18.5 inches long—comes after the couple suffered a miscarriage in October 2018. Lauren suffered the miscarriage just a few weeks after she and Josiah learned she was pregnant. 

But the Counting On stars announced in May that they were expecting a baby again

"God's faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall," Lauren and Josiah wrote on the Duggar family website. "Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!"

Read

Counting On's Josiah and Lauren Duggar Reveal She Suffered a Miscarriage in October

In October, the couple also took to Instagram to pen a touching message during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. They wrote, "Sending love ❤️ this month to any parent who has lost a baby. Losing a little life at any stage is heartbreaking and devastating and should not go unnoticed. For all you mamas, yes, even you mamas who's arms have never had the chance to hold your babies-you're a Mama! Remember, that you are loved. You are a warrior. You are not alone. You are not forgotten."

The couple married on June 30, 2018 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The new parents haven't shared a picture of their newborn yet on social media but they shared exclusive photos with Us Weekly.

