by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 8:00 AM
Things are coming full circle for Nattie Neidhart.
Alongside tag partner and real-life friend Beth Phoenix, the WWE superstar (professionally known as Natalya) has officially earned her spot at WrestleMania 35 in this emotional clip from tonight's new Total Divas. Being that her late father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was a wrestling icon and seasoned WrestleMania competitor prior to his 2018 passing—as Nattie explains in the clip, her dad and uncle Bret Hart are still widely regarded as "one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history"—his daughter is thrilled to honor his legacy with her addition to the 2019 event's performance roster.
"The fact that Beth and I get to represent the Women's Tag Team Championships just feels like we're paying homage to my dad," Nattie says of her (first-ever!) WrestleMania appearance.
And she's far from the only one with Jim's memory in mind. On the heels of Natalya and Beth's qualifying match is an announcement unveiling the WWE Hall of Fame's latest inductee: none other than the The Anvil himself! "This is the best news ever," Nattie celebrates. "Not only am I going to be having a match at WrestleMania, but my dad is going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. It doesn't get any bigger than that."
In keeping with WWE tradition, the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony is due to take place on the eve of WrestleMania 35, which feels a little bit like fate in light of his daughter's inaugural match (not to mention her top-notch tag partnership with Phoenix) at the big-league pay-per-view.
"It's just one more chance for my mom and my sisters and myself to give my dad a little bit more attention. And that, to me, is just a dream come true," Neidhart continues, visibly moved by the news. Crying backstage after the announcement, the Raw star tells Nia Jax that she wishes Jim could be here to see this.
"I just...every day, I ask him to guide me," Nattie explains, to which Jax gently reminds her that, if her accomplishments as of late are any indication, he probably is.
See Nattie's in-ring reaction when she hears WWE's Hall of Fame announcement for the first time in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
