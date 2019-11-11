Reunited and it feels so good!

It was a very special Monday morning on Today when Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb reunited and continued co-hosting the fourth hour of Today.

"I'm already crying. Thank you all for waiting. I miss all of y'all. There's no place I'd rather be," Jenna shared while holding back tears. "I feel really good. Evidently I'm very emotional, but that's no surprise."

The proud mom continued, "It feels so good and I hope you all have these places in your life where you want to go back to because I wanted to come back. Y'all didn't have to drag me and that feels so good. I think we should find those places we want to be and stick with them."

Before returning back to work after maternity leave, Jenna explained that she held her baby boy "a little tighter" and "cried on his little head."