Selena Gomez Nails the '90s at Julia Michaels' Prom Birthday Party

Look at Selena Gomeznow—she's a '90s glam dream come true!

The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress hit the town on Sunday night in honor of Julia Michaels' upcoming 25th birthday on Wednesday. Since the Grammy nominee is a '90s baby, what better way to pay homage to the milestone occasion than with this very fitting theme: '90s prom!

According to snaps shared on social media, the lavish bash was on point when it came to the theme with hanging string lights, under the sea-themed backdrops for guests to pose against, streamers, a disco ball and, of course, plenty of '90s style.